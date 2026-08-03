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Rocket Classic winner Thorbjornsen tops list of hot players entered at Sedgefield

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Michael Thorbjornsen comes to Greensboro fresh from a victory Sunday at the Rocket Classic.

The Wyndham Championship field will include several players coming to Greensboro on hot streaks.

Michael Thorbjornsen, who won the Rocket Classic on Sunday, third-place finisher Davis Riley, fourth-place Rasmus Hojgaard and fifth-place Hideki Matsuyama are in the field for the Wyndham, which begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

In fact, of the top 10 finishers at the Rocket Classic, only Xander Schauffele is not entered at Sedgefield.

The list of hot players includes 24-year-old Wake Forest graduate Michael Brennan, who has been among the third-round leaders the past two weeks before fading in the final round.

Only one shot off the lead entering Sunday, Brennan shot 3-over-par 73 to tie for 15th place. At the 3M the previous week, Brennan followed a third-round 63 with 74 (the second-worst score among 66 players who made the cut) in the final round, tumbling a tie for 24th place.

With decent Sunday showings the past two weeks, Brennan easily would be in the top 70 in the FedExCup standings and in position to make the playoffs. Instead, he comes to Sedgefield in 105th place.

Thorbjornsen shot 63 Sunday. With the victory, he jumped to No. 38 in the standings. Hojgaard moved up to 103 and Riley to 108, giving them a chance at the playoffs with a good week at Sedgefield. Matsuyama’s fifth-place showing moved him to No. 24, giving Greensboro five of the 25 and six of the top 30 in the standings.

Wake graduate Cameron Young, who tied for eighth at the Rocket Classic, is No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, leading the field for the Wyndham. Top playoff stories will be 21-year-old Jackson Koivun, who won the 3M and comes to Greensboro at No. 70, and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who is No. 86 without the benefit of playing in points-rich Signature events.

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Matsuyama enters Wyndham, Bhatia opts out
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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