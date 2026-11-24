Tar Heel golfer earns spot on LPGA Tour

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A University of North Carolina golfer has earned a spot on the LPGA Tour.

South African Megan Streicher shot her fifth consecutive subpar round at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday to tie for 11th in the Final Qualifying Stage at 17 under par and claim one of the spots available to top 25 finishers and ties for the 2027 LPGA Tour.

Streicher, who completed her UNC career in the spring, was a three-time All-ACC and two-time honorable mention All-American, as a Tar Heel player.

Eight Americans, including winner Megha Ganne, Stanford star and 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, earned LPGA playing privileges. Ganne, posted at 23 under par for 90 holes, and received a check for $15,000.

The list of players falling short included former Wake Forest standout Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, who shot 8-under to come up five strokes short. Another Wake product, Anne-Sterre den Dunnen, who posted 3-under.