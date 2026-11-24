Where I played this week: Enjoying a final fall treat at Primland

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With time running out, in was time to get in a final, breathtaking round at Primland Resort.

So that’s where I was Monday with TriadGolf.com/TriangleGolf.com founder Jay Allred, enjoying the remainder of the colorful fall foliage on the Blue Ridge Plateau, only 20 miles or so from Mt. Airy.

We played through perhaps a few dozen deer grazing on fairways feeling no threat during hunting season. As for humans, we were pretty much alone in the beautiful surroundings of the 12,000-acre resort. With Primland’s fall season winding down toward its Dec. 1 closure to guests, only 11 golfers played on a sunny afternoon with temperatures in the high 50s.

Since the Highland Course’s opening in 2006, Primland has been a special place, and from March through November, the spectacular Donald Steel design is open to outside play. Only members can play from December through February as typical winter temperatures limit ideal playing conditions.

Playing here is a treat. The entire experience is first-rate. The guest rate in 2027 will be $350, though buying 10-play cards will reduce the cost to $275 per round. The clubhouse and restaurant are part of a luxury, boutique hotel with an upscale restaurant, bar and observatory.

The tee sheet isn’t so empty during peak weather, but times are spaced out generously. Rounds are leisurely. In 10 or so trips, I’ve never waited to hit a shot. Range balls are complimentary. So is lunch featuring brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, fresh sides and drinks around a smoker near the 10th green. Players can eat before the round or after playing No. 10.

Meticulously manicured fairways cascading up and down the plateau and sloping off into woodlands wind their way to huge highly contoured — and very firm and fast — greens requiring accurate shotmaking and a deft chipping and putting touch. In fall, missed greens often lead to missing golf balls — especially with leaves providing cover off the fairways.

The greens are particularly challenging. Front pin positions can often be best attacked by landing shots just short of the putting surface, where they can trickle on rather than roll past the target.

The course, which measures 7,053 yards (rating 75.1, slope 153) from the back tees, offers five other tees (6,771 yards, 6,450, 6,002 and 5,140) to accommodate a wide variety of players. From the 6,002 markers, the rating is still 70.2 with a 142 slope. Short-game challenged players can expect a handful of three-putts and at least a few chipping adventures.

The opening par-5 provides a great glimpse of what’s ahead with a tee shot up over a hill, leaving an option for a risky second shot downhill to a green sloping off into woods.

No. 2, a beautiful medium-length downhill par-3, is followed at No. 3 by a reachable par-5 and at No. 4, by a short par-3 with a green guarded by sand and slopes.

Hitting the fairways is always of utmost importance — and that isn’t easy. Keeping the ball in the short grass is often no guarantee if shots aren’t hit into — or shaped into — the high side of the landing areas. Though the optimum tee shot on several holes must carry ravines, safer options with only short carries are provided.

The shorter front nine, which offers three par-3s, three par-4s and three par-5s, finishes with a short par-4 that rises to a hilltop green guarded by sand. Approaches landing short either find a cavernous bunker leaving another blind shot or can tumble as far as 60 or 70 yards back down the slope. Birdies are common, but so are double-bogeys — or worse.

The back nine begins with a dogleg right par-4 featuring a solid drive that cuts over bunkers, fescue and natural grasses then an uphill approach.

Perhaps the hardest and one of the most memorable holes is the par-5 13th, a twisting monster requiring three solid shots. The second shot must be hit precisely to stay on the rolling fairway to set up a clear third shot to a giant green sloping off to woodlands on all sides. Given the difficulty, par is a good score.

Next up at 14, is a dangerous par-3, measuring only 160 yards (147 and 136 from the next two sets) from the tips. The tee shot to one of the shallowest greens on the course must fully carry (the only long, mandatory carry on the course) a deep ravine. Come up only a few feet short and your ball will either find a bunker or tumble down into the high grass of the side of the precipice. A soft landing is needed to prevent the ball from rolling through the green and leaving a slippery chip back toward the ravine.

The homestretch begins with a short par-4, offering a good birdie opportunity with an accurate tee shot. But the final trio of holes stretches to a combined 1,450 yards from the back tees — and only 17 is a par-5.

No. 18 is a fittingly tough par-4 with the best shot a long carry cutting over a ravine to the right. The second shot is downhill to a large green tough to hold with a mid-iron approach. Shots that roll through the green tumble several yards down a slope into high grass, leaving a difficult recovery — especially to a back pin.

The Primland experience includes a scenic 15-minute drive from the South Gate (nearest Mt. Airy) to the hotel/clubhouse. Bring a camera. The views on the course — and on the drive from the gate — are awe-inspiring.

Some changes at the resort are in the works near the clubhouse. A new amenities center with two swimming pools, a wellness center and a restaurant, is under construction and scheduled to open in 2027. The project includes 25 branded residences.