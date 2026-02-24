Mebane standout follows victory with another strong outing for Hokies

A Triad standout who won medalist honors earlier this month in her first tournament of the spring season, continued her strong play as her team stayed unbeaten in the spring season.

On February 3, Emily Mathews of Mebane, playing for Virginia Tech, won the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek Country Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The Hokies’ 4-over total in the 15-team field, was 31 shots better than second-place UNC Greensboro.

Mathews opened with 4-over-par 76 then rallied with two rounds of 70 for an even-par 216 total for 36 holes. The victory was capped with a birdie on the final hole, giving her a one-shot victory over teammate Savannah Dupre.

The Hokies’ second straight triumph came Sunday at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational at the Great Waters course in Eatonton, Georgia. Tech posted another 4-over score, this time beating second-place UNCG by seven shots. Mathews tied for 14th at 6-over in the 17-team event, 10 shots off the pace.