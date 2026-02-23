UNCG third, Elon fourth entering final round in Puerto Rico

Host UNC Greensboro will face a six-stroke deficit entering Tuesday’s final round of the Dorado Beach Invitational in Puerto Rico.

Stetson holds the lead at 7-under-par 569 after 36 holes. Southern Mississippi is four shots behind. At 1-under 575, UNCG is two shots ahead of Elon in the 15-team field.

Jake Lewis of UNCG is 2-under and tied for fourth for the tournament. Kelvin Hernandez, a native of Puerto Rico, is tied for 12th at even-par. Dylan Lewis of Elon is 2-under and teammate Drew Yeagley is 1-under.