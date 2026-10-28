Cochran rams home memorable first victory in Class 7A playoff

Share the Post:

Lily Cochran picked a great time to win her first golf tournament, and she capped the victory with a bold, memorable stroke.

The Page High junior, who has played competitive golf for less than two years, made a 25-foot birdie putt from off the green on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff Tuesday at Seven Lakes Golf Club in West End to claim Class 7A medalist honors in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships.

Putting from a lie perched in rough a few feet from the green on the deciding hole, Cochran didn’t hesitate to choose putter for the uphill shot.

“It was straight up the hill,” she said. “I just rammed it in the back of the cup. If I’d have missed, it might have gone 5 feet past.”

The birdie putt defeated Olivia Erazmus of Cardinal Gibbons, who was putting for par. Cochran, who shot 7-over-par 79 in the final round on a difficult 5,400-yard setup featuring several uphill landing areas and elevated green, finished 36 holes at 12-over 156.

Erazmus, playing in the final threesome just behind Cochran, shot 75 Tuesday to equal the tournament’s low round.

“This definitely gives me confidence that I can put together what it takes to win,” Cochran said.

Cochran (pictured with Page coach Edward Johnson) had squandered a similar opportunity the week before at the 7A West Regional at Marion Lake Club. Leading after 11 holes, she struggled down the stretch to post 78 and finish third, seven strokes behind Kami Caraccia of Lake Norman.

“I was pretty mad,” Cochran said.

Cochran had prepared for the Seven Lakes’ greens by practicing at Greensboro Country Club’s Irving Park course, which she said were similar. She didn’t get her first look at Seven Lakes until a Friday practice round. A long driver, Cochran was able to cut a few doglegs, setting up some short approaches.

With scoring difficult at Seven Lakes, Cochran showed patience and perseverance — especially after making bogey at No. 9, followed by a double bogey at 10 and another bogey at 11. But she rebounded with an approach to within 12 feet of the pin to make birdie at the par-3 12th. Her other birdie was at the par-5 eighth.

“It was really great how she responded to some adversity to pull out the win,” Page coach Edward Johnson said.

Paired with first-round leader Susan Davis of New Hanover, who was two shots ahead of her entering the day, Cochran thought she was in contention to win. But she wasn’t looking at the digital leaderboard on her phone, so she didn’t know.

“I never look at the scoreboard,” Cochran said, who added that her parents, Michael and Allison Cochran, and grandfather, Vic Cochran, know not to tell her where she stands.

Because Page didn’t qualify as a team, Cochran didn’t have teammates to support her or provide information.

So Cochran didn’t know how Erazmus, who birdied three of her final five holes, was faring. But when Davis missed a 3-footer for par on 16, Cochran knew she had a one-shot lead over her playing partner.

On the 17th tee, Cochran’s drive hit a tree and deflected out of bounds, but she recovered to make double bogey. Davis bogeyed 17, so she and Cochran went to the 18th tee tied. At 18, Cochran drove behind a tree, but hit a low recovery shot near the green and saved par with a 7-foot putt while Davis, also behind a tree off the tee, made double bogey.

“I thought there was no way I was going to win if I shot 80,” Cochran said of her final putt of regulation play.

A few minutes later, Erazmus finished, forcing a playoff to be decided on the 18th hole. Cochran’s previous experience in high school playoffs was positive — as a freshman, she advanced to the championship through the West Regional by surviving a 5-for-2 playoff.

Both players bogeyed from the fairway on the first extra hole. On the second playoff hole, Cochran drove into heavy rough before managing to power her next shot near the front of the green.

“I just swung as hard as I could,” said Cochran, whose next stroke was the winner.

Though the Metro 6A/7A Conference Player of the Year, Cochran acknowledged that her first big victory will boost her status among college golf recruiters. She had been close in a few other regional junior events.

“It will definitely help,” she said.