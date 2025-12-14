N.C. golfers fall short in Tour qualifier

A pair of golfers with North Carolina connections fell short of earning five exemptions onto the PGA Tour for 2026 Sunday after the final round of the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Christian Salzer, an N.C. State graduate, who needed to make up two shots on the top five players in the 176-man field, shot 1-over-par 71 to finish in a tie for 20th at 7-under 273.

Doc Redman, a former Clemson golfer and PGA Tour member from Raleigh, finished at 275. Ryan Sullivan, a 36-year-old former UNC Wilmington golfer living in Winston-Salem, posted 276.

Salzer, Redman and Sullivan did earn spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.

AJ Ewart, Alejandro Tosti, Adam Svensson, Marcelo Rozo and Dylan Wu, who beat Ben Silverman with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff, claimed the five exemptions.

PGA Tour veteran Camilo Villegas missed the playoff by one shot.