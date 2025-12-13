Saturday, December 13, 2025
Former N.C. State player pulls into contention at PGA Tour Q-School

Former N.C. State golfer Christian Salzer is two strokes away from qualifying for the PGA Tour.

At least one player with close North Carolina ties, has a realistic chance to earn a spot on the PGA Tour in Sunday’s final round of the Tour’s Qualifying School.

Former N.C. State standout Christian Salzer, a 27-year-old from Sumter, South Carolina, is only two strokes from the final qualifying spot at 8-under-par 202 after three rounds at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Salzer, who makes his home in Cary, shot his second consecutive 66 Saturday after opening with 70.

Ryan Sullivan, who lives in Winston-Salem, shot 69 to fall six shots out of the top five at 216.

