Cadieux, Lee share top spot on crowded Carolinas Amateur leaderboard entering final round at Governors Club

A Greensboro golfer holds a share of the lead entering Friday’s final round of the 112th Carolinas Amateur at Governors Club in Chapel Hill.

Tanner Cadieux of Greensboro shot 72 Thursday to join Aston Lee of Charlotte at 10-under-par 206 through three rounds on the 7,062-yard course. James Rico of Cary, who won the Carolina Athletic Association individual title this spring as a senior at UNC Wilmington, is one shot behind after shooting 69.

The leaders are scheduled to tee off at 9:50 a.m. Friday.

Cadieux, who played at Virginia Commonwealth this past year after beginning his collegiate career at N.C. State, was the second-round leader after posting consecutive 67s the first two days.

Cadieux had an outstanding year at VCU. He won the 14-team Bentwater Intercollegiate in Montgomery, Texas, in February by four strokes after shooting a final-round 65.

Lee, who recently graduated from Charlotte Latin School, will be a freshman this fall at N.C. State. Caedmon Albertyn of Monroe, another N.C. State commitment, is two behind in fourth place.

Ten players are within three shots of the lead, including 2025 N.C. Amateur champion Jackson Spiers of Apex, Stephen Eastman of Raleigh, C.J. Peterson of Wake Forest and Jack Boyer of Greensboro.

Eastman, who attends Trinity Academy, has committed to play at the University of South Alabama. Peterson plays at Radford. Boyer recently completed his college career as an All-Big South selection at Gardner-Webb.

The winner receives a berth in the U.S. Amateur, Aug. 10-16 at Merion Golf Club.