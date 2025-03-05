Pate gets TV time, leads Deacons with storms forecast for final day on Hilton Head

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem shot 2-over-par 73 Tuesday to lead Wake Forest players through 36 holes of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Pate, who shot 71 on Monday, is tied for 14th in the individual standings of the 17-team tournament including several of the nation’s top-ranked teams. She also received some air time during her round televised by Golf Channel.

Carolina Chacarra shot 75 Tuesday on the Pete Dye design and is tied for 24th at 4-over for ninth-ranked Wake.

The final round is scheduled for Wednesday, but the forecast calls for morning storms, 100% chance of rain and winds of 25-35 mph.

No. 2 Arkansas and No. 5 South Carolina are tied for the team lead at 5-over. Wake is in fifth at 14-over, trailing LSU and Arizona State. The Demon Deacons lead seven top-25 teams, including No. 7 Texas and No. 10 Northwestern. Kendall Todd of Arkansas is the individual leader at 2-under.

Wake is scheduled to tee off from 11:10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, with Pate first on the tee. Golf Channel coverage is set for 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.