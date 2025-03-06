Pate, Wake Forest finish strong on Hilton Head Island

Macy Pate shot 72 Wednesday to finish in a tie for eighth as the Wake Forest women’s golf team climbed into fourth against a stellar field at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

Macy, a sophomore from Winston-Salem, finished at 3-over 216 in the 54-hole event at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island. The tournament is hosted by South Carolina, the alma mater of singer Rucker, who fronted Hootie and the Blowfish.

Wake, ranked ninth in the nation, finished with a 19-over total, edging past Arizona State in the final round by a single stroke. LSU won the 17-team tournament, tying with South Carolina at 11-over, but winning the tiebreaker — best non-counting scores. Arkansas placed third at 15-over.

The tournament featured 12 top 25 teams in the rankings, including six of the top 10. In each round, the teams counted the top four scores of its five players.

Kendall Todd of Arkansas and Louise Rydqvist of South Carolina tied in the medalist race at 1-under.

Chloe Kovelskey of Wake tied for 13th in the individual standings at 5-over. Caroline Chacarra and Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen tied for 21st at 7-over and Sky Sload tied for 56th at 14-over.