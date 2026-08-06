Pate sizzles before rain delays U.S. Women’s Amateur

Storms delayed completion of the final round of stroke play Wednesday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at The Honors Course outside Chattanooga, Tennessee.

But not before three Triad players made positive moves toward securing a spot in match play.

Wake Forest standout Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, finishing before play was suspended, shot 3-under-par 69 to post even-par 144 and tie for 18th with the majority of players finished with 36 holes.

The remaining players will complete the second round Thursday morning, followed by a playoff for final spots in the 64-player match-play bracket. Match play is scheduled to begin after the playoff.

Emily Mathews of Mebane, who plays at Virginia Tech, also had an outstanding second round. Mathews was 1-under through 15 holes and 2-over total, tied for 28th, a stroke clear of the cut line.

Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, who played with Mathews at Virginia Tech before finishing her college career this spring at Wake Forest, posted a second straight 74, which is tied for 50th and in position to either make the cut or join a playoff for the final spots. Makayla Grubb of High Point University, also finished play at 4-over.

High school sophomore Hailey Kim of Simi Valley, California, was the overall leader at 6-under with three holes remaining when play was delayed.

Jenna Kim of Raleigh rallied with 73 after opening with 80. Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte finished at 14-over. Carolina Wynns of Buies Creek completed play at 17-over.