Pate, Wake women finish strong in Florida

The women’s teams at Wake Forest and High Point had a good week.

The Demon Deacons finished fourth Wednesday in a loaded field at the 54-hole Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida. Auburn beat Wake by 15 shots with Texas A&M second and Mississippi State third.

Winston-Salem’s Macy Pate and Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen tied for third in the medalist race at 2-under-par 214.

High Point won in a six-team field at Rivertowne Country Club in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Makayla Grubb of High Point finished second at 4-over 220 and teammate Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem was fifth at 224. At 33-over, HPU beat Coastal Carolina by 13 shots with Charleston Southern third, 18 off the pace.