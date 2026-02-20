Friday, February 20, 2026
Pate, Wake women finish strong in Florida
Pate, Wake women finish strong in Florida

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Macy Pate finished near the top of the leaderboard this week in Melbourne, Florida.

The women’s teams at Wake Forest and High Point had a good week.

The Demon Deacons finished fourth Wednesday in a loaded field at the 54-hole Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida. Auburn beat Wake by 15 shots with Texas A&M second and Mississippi State third.

Winston-Salem’s Macy Pate and Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen tied for third in the medalist race at 2-under-par 214.

High Point won in a six-team field at Rivertowne Country Club in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Makayla Grubb of High Point finished second at 4-over 220 and teammate Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem was fifth at 224. At 33-over, HPU beat Coastal Carolina by 13 shots with Charleston Southern third,  18 off the pace.

