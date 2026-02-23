Elon leads UNCG by one stroke in Puerto Rico

UNC Greensboro’s BJ Boyce shot 3-under-par 69 Sunday to take the individual lead in the first round of the Dorado Beach Collegiate, hosted by UNCG in Puerto Rico.

Elon, which shot 1-under 287, took a one-stroke lead over UNCG in the 15-team, 54-hole tournament. Jack Wieler and Drew Yeagley shot 70 for Elon. Stetson and George Mason are two strokes behind.

The UNCG women finished second Sunday at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational at the Great Waters course in Eatonton, Georgia. UNCG shot 11-over for 54 holes, seven shots behind champion Virginia Tech. Kasey Mcilvaine of UNCG finished at 1-over to tie for fifth place.