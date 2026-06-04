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Pearman rises to No. 1 in Long Drive Rankings

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Scottie Pearman rose to No.. 1 in the latest Word Long Drive Rankings, released last week.

Scottie Pearman of Greensboro has risen to the top of the World Long Drive Rankings.

Pearman ranks above the 27 other long drivers in the Elite Division. He took over the No. 1 ranking with a third-place finish in May at the WLD Florida competition in Wellington.

Pearman’s long drive was 428 yards in the finals. He also hit drives of 422 and 423 yards in earlier rounds.

Zack Holton fell to No. 2, ahead of Colton Casto at No. 3 in the rankings released May 27.

In 2025, Pearman finished runner-up at the World Championships while also recording the longest drive of the season — 486 yards.

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