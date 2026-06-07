Poston wins playoff in battle of N.C. natives

For much of the weekend, Hickory’s J.T. Poston seemed in control in The Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

But a dramatic duel between two North Carolina natives emerged out of a five-way tie with three holes to play. Poston won by sinking a 3-foot par putt Sunday on the second playoff hole.

Raleigh’s Ryan Gerald, seemed to snatch the title away with a long birdie putt on the 17th hole. Then, it was Poston rolling in a 7-foot birdie putt at 18 with Gerald waiting to hit a 5-footer for par — which he did — to tie and force a playoff.

When it was over, it was Poston who claimed the $4-million first prize in the PGA Tour Signature Event at Jack Nicklaus’ annual tournament outside Columbus, Ohio.

Gerald, four behind on the front nine of the final round, made Poston work for it. Playing 18 for the fourth time Sunday — both players had to finish their third rounds early in the morning — Gerard missed a slippery 5-footer for par to set up Poston for the winning putt.

Getting a good read from playing partner Sam Burns, former UNC standout Gerard rolled in a twisting, downhill birdie putt from 37 feet on the 17th hole to take the lead before Poston tied it with his birdie at 18.

The victory was the fourth for the 33-year-old Poston, a Western Carolina graduate. Gerald has one PGA Tour title at the 2025 Barracuda Championship, which offers a TOTAL purse of $4 million.

Gerard closed with a 4-under-par 68 for 12-under 276. Poston shot 72 in the final round.

In a classic finish, Gerard, Poston, Burns, Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark were simultaneously tied at 11-under through 15 holes.