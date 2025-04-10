Raleigh-area golfer shoots wild 70 at Masters with only six pars

North Carolina resident Akshay Bhatia made only six pars Thursday in the first round of the Masters — about as many as an 18-handicapper might hope to make on the long Augusta National course and its treacherous greens.

It wasn’t the standard recipe for pulling into contention for a Green Jacket.

Unless, of course, he was on a birdie binge or making an eagle or two. But that wasn’t the case.

Bhatia took a highly unusual path toward the top of the leaderboard. With birdies on the final three holes, the lean left-hander posted a 2-under-par 70 Thursday to join a tie for sixth place, five shots behind leader Justin Rose.

Bhatia made seven birdies and five bogeys — and only one par on the back nine. A few groups behind, reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau posted seven birdies with only four bogeys in a round of 69.

The 23-year-old Bhatia, whose family moved to Wake Forest when he was in elementary school, also made perhaps the round’s best comeback. After hitting his second shot into the pond that fronts the 15th green, but saving bogey, he stopped his approach on the par-3 16th within a foot of the cup for an easy birdie.

Bhatia probably will have to gain a little consistency the rest of the week to maintain his place on the leaderboard. Perhaps as remarkable as shooting 70 with only six pars was his card with no eagles or double-bogeys, somewhat common scores on Augusta’s hazard-filled back nine.