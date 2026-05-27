USC knocks out Duke in NCAA semifinals

Duke lost to Southern Cal 3-2 in the quarterfinals of match play Tuesday at the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Rianne Malixi, who finished third in stroke play in the 150-player field, and Katie Li claimed easy victories for Duke. USC won the other three by wide margins as none of the five matches made it past 15 holes.

In the afternoon semifinals, USC defeated Arkansas 3-2 at advance to Wednesday’s championship match against Stanford, a 5-0 winner over Eastern Michigan.

EMU pulled the surprise of the day beating Texas 3.5-1.5 with medalist Farah O’Keefe gaining Texas’ only victory.