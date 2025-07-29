Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Recent Wake grad earns Monday qualifying spot at Wyndham

Scotty Kennon shot 65 at Bermuda Run East to earn one of four qualifying spots for the Wyndham Championship.

The field of 156 for the Wyndham Championship was filled Monday when recent Wake Forest standout Scotty Kennon, Austin Duncan, Stephen Franken and Tain Lee all shot 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run East to earn the four Monday qualifying spots for this week’s tournament at Sedgefield Country Club.

The tournament’s three unrestricted sponsor exemptions are recent college standouts and new pros David Ford and Jackson Koivun and veteran Zach Johnson. Zach Blair and Will Gordon received non-exempt PGA Tour member berths.

