Reed could make PGA Tour return in North Carolina

Patrick Reed seems to be headed back to the PGA Tour, and while he won’t be reinstated in time for the Wyndham Championship, he may make his return in North Carolina.

Reed, who this week announced his intention to return to the PGA Tour later this year from LIV Golf, would be eligible for the first event of the Tour’s Fall Series, which begins with the debut of the Biltmore Championship Asheville on Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. The PGA Tour made Reed’s intended comeback official Wednesday

Regardless how he fares this fall, Reed will have a place on the 2027 Tour by virtue of his status as the winner of nine Tour events, including the 2018 Masters.

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is scheduled for Aug. 6-9