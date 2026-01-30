Friday, January 30, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsTriad favorite opens season stronger than Koepka
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Triad favorite opens season stronger than Koepka

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
3
Cameron Young opened the 2026 season with a solid round at Torrey Pines.

A prominent PGA Tour player made a mediocre start to his 2026 season Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

And we don’t mean Brooks Koepka, back after a few years cast adrift in LIV Golf. No, we mean a player with strong local ties.

That player was Cameron Young, former Wake Forest standout, 2025 Wyndham Championship winner and U.S. Ryder Cup team member.

Young opened his season with a 2-under-par 70 on Torrey Pines’ South Course to join a 17-player tie for 55th. Not bad. Perhaps better than mediocre considering he plays Friday on the North Course, considered the easier of the San Diego facility’s two courses.

So what about Koepka, the five-time major champion? Not so good. He shot 73 at South and will need a strong round Friday to make the cut to the top 65 players and ties.

Will Zalatoris, another former Wake star, shot 68 at North to tie for 23rd. Alex Smalley, who has top 50 finishes in the Tour’s first two events, shot 70 at North.

Previous article
Reed could make PGA Tour return in North Carolina
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine