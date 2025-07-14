Ross Resorts owners add four courses to Sandhills portfolio

A prominent Pinehurst-area golf ownership group has more than doubled its portfolio.

A corporation controlled by the Miller and McGowan families, including daughters of the late Warren and Peggy Kirk Bell, and partner Haresh Tharani, bought golf courses at Country Club of Whispering Pines and Foxfire Resort.

The properties each have 36 holes. Whispering Pines’ courses were designed by Ellis Maples. Foxfire’s layout were designed by Gene Hamm. Whispering Pines is five miles northeast of Pinehurst, Foxfire is a similar distance to the west.

The new owners also own Pine Needles Resort, Mid Pines Resort and Southern Pines Golf Club, all original Donald Ross designs regarded as among the best Pinehurst-area courses. They recently sold the Pine Needles and Mid Pines hotels while retaining ownership of those properties’ golf courses.

Whispering Pines and Foxfire courses are open for public play. None are considered among the region’s elite.

The Pilot newspaper reported the sale of Whispering Pines and Foxfire for more than $3.5 million — including $411,000 for time share units at Whispering Pines — by GreatLife Golf Management, which bought Sapona Golf Club in Lexington in 2024.

According to the Pilot, architect Kyle Franz, who completed a major renovation of Southern Pines after it was acquired, is evaluating changes for the new owners at Whispering Pines and Foxfire.