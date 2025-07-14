What’s new in Triad Golf? A lighted par-3 course

Welcome to “What’s New in Triad Golf?”, a new feature to run every Monday for subscribers to the coming soon TriadGolf.com newsletter.

Let’s start with the good news:

A lighted six-hole, par-3 course is under construction at Colin Creek in Mocksville. Crews were visible and light stands are up on open land on the east end of the property.

Hickory Hill Golf Club until sold and reopened as Colin Creek in 2019, the course’s new owners had shortened the course from 18 holes to 12 holes with six extra tees allowing players to stretch rounds to 18 holes.

Customers have been told the par-3 holes, owned separately from the 12 regulation holes, are expected to be ready in the fall.

We’ll have more information on Colin Creek and other Triad golf venues this week on TriadGolf.com …

Work on the new replacement for Country Club Golf Center is well underway in Lewisville. No opening date has been set. Until the new facility opens, the current location on Country Club Road in west Winston-Salem will remain open.

Partner Chris Merritt, a PGA instructor, said the new facility’s bells and whistles will include swing analysis technology and a putting course as part of a large practice green. Short game areas and target greens had already been announced.

Merritt said the new facility will have an admission price rather than a traditional method for purchasing practice balls …

Winding Creek director of golf Jason Gentel showed Triad Golf its new indoor facility only a short iron away from the clubhouse of the Thomasville municipal course.

Simulators have been chosen. Garage-style doors for two bays will allow players to hit outdoors and into simulators. The structure is up, installation of simulators and interior furnishings should come soon …

The Par 3 Grill opened at Gillespie Golf Course on July 1.

The restaurant, leased by the city to a private operator, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The kitchen got some new equipment after a tree fell on the roof of the clubhouse last summer …

The new clubhouse at Tanglewood is also approaching completion. The target date for opening in the same location as the original clubhouse is now in September.

Tanglewood Park’s new clubhouse should be ready to open soon.

Tanglewood has operated out of a mobile unit across a road from the left side of the ninth hole for several months …

The grass is starting to fill in for sprigging on some of the fairways at Starmount Forest. Greensboro architect Kris Spence is supervising the extensive renovation project, hoped to be ready before the end of the year.

Now, the not-so-good news:

Last week’s Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage at several courses. Perhaps hardest hit was Mill Creek. The Mebane course announced it would be closed until Aug. 1, citing damage from the storm.

Brookwood, Dan River, Deep Springs and Riverside were among others that were closed during my print distribution four last week due to heavy rain or storm damage. Several others were closed to aerify greens …

