Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCoursesSix Triad courses make Golf Digest Best in State list
CoursesFeatured NewsUncategorized

Six Triad courses make Golf Digest Best in State list

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
12
a photo of a tudor style golf clubhouse
Sedgefield was included on Golf Digest's list of top N.C. courses.

Of the 45 courses Golf Digest panelists rank as the best in North Carolina, six are located in the Triad.

Old Town Club was ranked No. 3 with Sedgefield Country Club at No. 26, Old North State Club at No. 32, Tot Hill Farm at No. 33, The Cardinal by Pete Dye at No. 40 and Greensboro Country Club Farm Course at No. 41.

Tot Hill Farm and The Cardinal are open to the public.

The rankings, released in late May, had Wade Hampton Club (Cashiers) at No. 1, followed by Pinehurst No. 2, Old Town, Diamond Creek (Banner Elk) and Mountaintop (Cashiers).

The remainder of the top 10: Eagle Point (Wilmington) at No. 6, Quail Hollow (Charlotte) at No. 7, Pinehurst No. 10 at No. 8, Pinehurst No. 4 at No. 9 and Grandfather Golf Club (Linville) at No. 10.

The Pinehurst region grabbed 12 of the top 28 spots. Mountain courses held eight of the top 20 and 15 of the 45 positions.

Previous article
Old Town Club continues rise in Golf Digest national course rankings
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine