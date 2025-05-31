Six Triad courses make Golf Digest Best in State list

Of the 45 courses Golf Digest panelists rank as the best in North Carolina, six are located in the Triad.

Old Town Club was ranked No. 3 with Sedgefield Country Club at No. 26, Old North State Club at No. 32, Tot Hill Farm at No. 33, The Cardinal by Pete Dye at No. 40 and Greensboro Country Club Farm Course at No. 41.

Tot Hill Farm and The Cardinal are open to the public.

The rankings, released in late May, had Wade Hampton Club (Cashiers) at No. 1, followed by Pinehurst No. 2, Old Town, Diamond Creek (Banner Elk) and Mountaintop (Cashiers).

The remainder of the top 10: Eagle Point (Wilmington) at No. 6, Quail Hollow (Charlotte) at No. 7, Pinehurst No. 10 at No. 8, Pinehurst No. 4 at No. 9 and Grandfather Golf Club (Linville) at No. 10.

The Pinehurst region grabbed 12 of the top 28 spots. Mountain courses held eight of the top 20 and 15 of the 45 positions.