Old Town Club continues rise in Golf Digest national course rankings

The Triad’s most-heralded course is also one of the best in the country, according to the latest Golf Digest rankings released this month.

Old Town Club in Winston-Salem was No. 39 in the rankings by Golf Digest panelists, moving up from No. 54 two years. The original Perry Maxwell design, has grown in stature and climbed the rankings since a renovation by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2013.

Old Town, the longtime home course of Wake Forest University teams, made its debut in the Golf Digest top 100 at No. 98 in 2019.

Earlier this month, Triad Golf Magazine panelists, ranked Old Town as the Triad’s top course.

North Carolina had three other courses in the Golf Digest top 100: Wade Hampton (Cashiers) at No. 27, Pinehurst No. 2 at No. 32 and Diamond Creek (Banner Elk) at No. 95. Pinehurst No. 2 dropped three spots. Wade Hampton improved five places. Diamond Creek fell 18 slots.

Golf Digest’s second 100 (Nos. 101-200) included Mountaintop (Cashiers) at No. 116, Eagle Point (Wilmington) at No. 119, Quail Hollow (Charlotte) at No. 126, Pinehurst No. 10 at No. 173 and Pinehurst No. 4 at No. 190. The Highland Course at Primland Resort, minutes north of Mt. Airy, was No. 172.