Smalley answers question on whether he will play in Wyndham Championship

Alex Smalley’s home in Jamestown and his membership at Sedgefield Country Club make him a sure-thing to play in the upcoming Wyndham Championship, right?

No, not really. Smalley’s rise to No. 42 in the Official World Golf Rankings and No. 15 in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings now allow the 29-year-old Smalley to play in any Tour event, including the $20-million Signature Events.

The Wyndham’s spot on the schedule Aug 6-9 — the week before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — and its standard $8.5-million purse, has made the tournament an annual shootout for the final top 70 FedEx Cup spots with most of the top 30 in the standings taking the week off.

The former Duke star, who tied for second behind Aaron Rai in last weekend’s in the PGA Championship, also wrapped up his first Masters next year due to his top four finish at Aronimink.

But no worries, Triad golf fans. Smalley all but assured TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com that he will be in the Wyndham field — perhaps as the headliner.

Will Smalley play this year at Sedgefield? He’s played in the last five, first as a sponsor’s exemption in 2021, the year after he joined the club. His best finish was a tie for 13th in 2022.

“For sure,” he said Thursday while taking a practice break. “There’s only two signature events (the Memorial in two weeks and the Travelers on the last weekend in June) left this year. Traveling takes a toll on you, but the Wyndham doesn’t really feel like a tournament because I live here. I don’t think there would ever be a year where I wouldn’t play here.”

Smalley grew up in Wake Forest, but while he was in college, his family moved to the Greensboro area.

Smalley, who is missing this weekend’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, will rejoin the tour at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com will have a full-length feature on Alex Smalley this weekend.