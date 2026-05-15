Smalley takes share of the PGA Championship lead

Alex Smalley continued his streak of excellent play Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship.

The Jamestown resident shot 3-under-par 67 to join a seven-way tie for the lead that includes Scottie Scheffler at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Smalley, a Duke graduate, has made 10 straight cuts, including five straight top 21 finishes.

Smalley made six birdies and three bogeys during his round. He’ll tee off at 8:51 a.m. Friday on No. 10.

Wake Forest products Cameron Young and Alex Fitzpatrick made solid starts. Young shot 71, and Fitzpatrick carded 72.