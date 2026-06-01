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DeLille wins Triad Amateur at Willow Creek

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Davis DeLille won the Open Division of the Triad Amateur High Point Country Club's Willow Creek course.

Davis DeLille of High Point shot his second straight 3-under-par 69 Sunday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course to win the Triad Amateur Golf Classic.

DeLille’s 138 total beat Grady Newton of Winston-Salem, Paul Goetz III of Clifton Park, N.Y., and Ayush Bodhale of Huntersville by five strokes. The field included 25 players in the Open Division and 22 in the Senior Division.

Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst won the Senior Division.

Daniel Nevue of Pinehurst added 67 to his opening-round 68 to win the Senior Division at 9-under 135. Larry Cloninger of Gastonia was second at 142 and Phillip Geiger of Davidson was third with 143.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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