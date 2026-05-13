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College women: Ketchum, Pate lead Wake rally to win regional title; UNC, Duke advance; N.C. State loses playoff

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Morgan Ketchum shared medalist honors at the Tallahassee Regional.

Morgan Ketchum shot 6-under-par 66 Wednesday at Seminole Legacy Golf Club to lead Wake Forest to the Tallahassee, Florida, Regional team championship.

With an 8-under 838 total, Wake beat Florida State by four strokes.

Ketchum, a Winston-Salem native and transfer from Virginia Tech, tied Sophia Fullbrook of Florida State for medalist honors at 7-under 209. Chloe Kovelesky concluded with 72 to tie for third at 210.

Wake teammate Macy Pate, also from Winston-Salem, shot 68 as Wake rallied past Florida and Florida State in the final round. Pate posted a 54-hole total of 218. Teammate Anne-Sterre Dun Dennen chipped in with 72 for

Wake improved its score 15 strokes over the second round. The top five teams — the others included Florida, Eastern Michigan and UCLA — advanced to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California. Johanna Sjursen of Louisiana-Monroe, who tied Kovelesky for third, advanced as an individual.

At Finley Golf Club in Chapel Hill, UNC finished second at 6-over, 11 behind Texas. Michigan State and Virginia advanced in a three-team playoff for fourth and fifth over N.C. State. Oklahoma State finished third. Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem shot 75 to finish at 9-over in a tie for 32nd for High Point. Co-medalist Thanana Ketchasonamee of Princeton qualified for the NCAA Championship as an individual.

Duke qualified with a third-place finish behind Southern Cal and Ohio State at the University of Michigan.

At the Louisville Regional, Emily Mathews of Mebane shot 76 to finish in 20th at 1-under for Virginia Tech, which finished sixth and failed to advance. Leah Edwards of Greensboro also had a tough day at Louisville, shooting 79 to finish 1-over.

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Women’s NCAA Regionals: UNC, Wake, N.C. State in position to advance
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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