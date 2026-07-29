State Senate proposes $40 million to ensure Wyndham Championship remains in Greensboro

The N.C. General Assembly has stepped up in an effort to keep the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved a new version of House Bill 268, including $40 million targeted for what is now the Wyndham Championship. The chamber is expected to hold a final vote on the bill Wednesday before sending it back to the House.

There has been a Greensboro PGA Tour event since 1938. Winners have included include legends Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros and Sam Snead, who won eight times. In recent years, regional favorites J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover and Cameron Young have won at Sedgefield Country Club.

The $40 million proposed by lawmakers aims to keep the event on the PGA Tour’s top level. If enacted, the bill would provide the money over four years, allowing the tournament to continue on the new top tier of the Tour schedule. The new upper tier system begins in 2028 for the top 120 players.

The state money might alleviate some of the concern about finding a deep-pockets title sponsor for future tournaments. Wyndham’s agreement with the tournament runs out after the upcoming Aug. 6-9 event. Neither the tournament nor Wyndham has announced an extension.