Wyndham adds Thomas to field

The Wyndham Championship announced a major commitment for the Aug. 6-9 event at Sedgefield Country Club.

Justin Thomas was announced on Monday by Wyndham officials. Thomas, who won the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship titles, has 16 Tour victories and is No. 22 in the Official World Golf Rankings and 39th on the FedExCup points list.

At age 16, Thomas won the 2009 AJGA Wyndham Invitational and earned an exemption into the Wyndham Championship. Thomas was fired an opening 65 followed by a 72 to become the third-youngest player to make the 36-hole cut in Tour history.

“Justin is one of the biggest stars on the PGA TOUR, and we’re always ecstatic when he plays the Wyndham Championship,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “With his extensive experience at Sedgefield, I would not be at all surprised to see the Sam Snead Cup in his hands Sunday evening.”

Thomas joins world No. 3 and defending champion Cameron Young, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, reigning PGA Championship winner and 2024 Wyndham winner Aaron Rai, FedExCup No. 7 Si Woo Kim, FedExCup No. 18 Ryan Gerard, FedExCup No. 19 Alex Fitzpatrick, FedExCup No. 24 Alex Smalley as well as past champions Brandt Snedeker, Lucas Glover and Webb Simpson.

The deadline for commitments is Friday at 5 p.m., or if the player is competing in the Rocket Classic, 30 minutes after the conclusion of play.