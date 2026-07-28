Tuesday, July 28, 2026
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsWyndham adds Thomas to field
Featured NewsTournament News

Wyndham adds Thomas to field

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
19
The complete Wyndham Championship field will be known Friday night.

The Wyndham Championship announced a major commitment for the Aug. 6-9 event at Sedgefield Country Club.

Justin Thomas was announced on Monday by Wyndham officials. Thomas, who won the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship titles, has 16 Tour victories and is No. 22 in the Official World Golf Rankings and 39th on the FedExCup points list.

At age 16, Thomas won the 2009 AJGA Wyndham Invitational and earned an exemption into the Wyndham Championship. Thomas was fired an opening 65 followed by a 72 to become the third-youngest player to make the 36-hole cut in Tour history.

“Justin is one of the biggest stars on the PGA TOUR, and we’re always ecstatic when he plays the Wyndham Championship,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “With his extensive experience at Sedgefield, I would not be at all surprised to see the Sam Snead Cup in his hands Sunday evening.”

Thomas joins world No. 3 and defending champion Cameron Young, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, reigning PGA Championship winner and 2024 Wyndham winner Aaron Rai, FedExCup No. 7 Si Woo Kim, FedExCup No. 18 Ryan Gerard, FedExCup No. 19 Alex Fitzpatrick, FedExCup No. 24 Alex Smalley as well as past champions Brandt Snedeker, Lucas Glover and Webb Simpson.

The deadline for commitments is Friday at 5 p.m., or if the player is competing in the Rocket Classic, 30 minutes after the conclusion of play.

Previous article
Familiar Davidson County champ Swaringen holds off new challenger
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine