Swaringen wins playoff for fifth Davidson Amateur title

After an exciting, back-and-forth, 18-hole battle in the final group, a playoff between longtime foes Michael Swaringen of Salisbury and Brant Stovall of Germanton at the Dugan Aycock Davidson County Amateur finished in sudden death.

Literally. It was over before Swaringen hit a shot.

Winning a tee toss to hit first off the 18th tee in the sudden-death playoff, Stovall hit his tee shot out of bounds to the right. Hitting a provisional ball (which eventually he needed to play), Stovall hit into a hazard on the left, leaving him to hit his fifth shot from the rough.

Seeing Stovall’s first shot might be out of bounds, Swaringen hit a 2-hybrid off the tee into the left-center of the fairway.

“It was just like my tee shot the first time on the 18th hole,” Swaringen said.

Playoff over. Swaringen went on to make an easy par on the 522-yard par-5, hitting an 8-iron layup, a wedge and two putts.

The 43-year-old Swaringen came from behind with 3-under-par 68 in the final round to win the tournament for the fifth time. Swaringer and Stovall, who shot 70 Sunday, tied at 5-under 137 after 36 holes. Stovall has won several regional tournaments, including Lexington Barbecue Festival titles at Lexington Golf Club.

Michael Swaringen taps in to win the playoff at Lexington Golf Club.

Tyler Lambert was third at 144. Chris Gooch, Scott Tarcy and Isaac Spencer tied at 145.

Stovall, the first-round leader, held a one-stroke before an errant tee shot on No. 17 cost him a birdie that dropped him into a tie with Swaringen.

On the final regulation hole, Stovall coolly drained a 5-foot putt to match Swaringen’s two-putt birdie.

“He’s solid. He has no weaknesses in his game,” said Swaringen.

More than 70 players fought temperatures that reached 96 degrees.

The two-man battle between Swaringen and Stovall heated up down the stretch. Tied entering the back nine, the players birdied 13 and 14. Stovall took the lead with a birdie at 15. Both birdied 16.

Swaringen had only two bogeys in his round, the last on No. 10.

“When I did miss, I got up and down,” Swaringen said. “I just made putts when I had to make putts.”

Buck Hall finished at 144 to win the Senior Division by one stroke over Jay Baity. Joel Stiles was third at 146.