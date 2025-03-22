Tar Heel leads NCAA individual rankings

The No. 1 college golfer in the nation plays for the University of North Carolina, according to Scoreboard powered by Clippd, the NCAA’s official golf scores, statistics and rankings reference.

The Atlanta area native, who has two wins this academic year, has a comfortable lead over No. 2 Ethan Fang of Oklahoma State. Luke Clanton of Florida State, who has already qualified for the PGA Tour through the Tour’s Accelerated program, is No. 3.

Pinehurst native Jackson van Paris, who plays at Vanderbilt, is No. 22. Scotty Kennon leads Wake Forest at No. 82. Nick Mathews of Mebane, who plays at N.C. State, is No. 121, Kelvin Hernandez leads UNC Greensboro at No. 408.

In the team rankings, UNC is No. 8, with Duke 17th, Wake Forest at 41, N.C. State at 53 and UNCG at 92.