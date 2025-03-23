Sunday, March 23, 2025
Wake's Chacarra No. 5, Kovelesky No. 14 in rankings

John Brasier
Wake Forest has two players in the top 14 in the women's rankings.

Wake Forest’s Carolina Chacarra ranks No. 5 and teammate Chloe Kovelesky is No. 14 in the latest women’s college golf rankings.

Mirabel Ting of Florida State is No. 1. Lottie Woad of Florida State, last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion and a former No. 1 in the world amateur rankings, is one spot behind Chacarra.

Wake’s Macy Pate, a former Reagan High star, is No. 63. Wake is No. 9 in the team rankings with North Carolina at No. 10. Stanford, which has either won or tied for the victory in all seven of its matches during the current school year, is No. 1 in the team rankings.

John Brasier

