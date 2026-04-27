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Tar Heels on verge of advancing to final of ACC Match Play

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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North Carolina is on the verge of advancing to the final round of the ACC Men’s Championship 

The Tar Heels trailed Virginia 3-2 with a handful of holes left when play was suspended by darkness about 8 p.m. CDT Sunday at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club near Panama City, Florida. None of the matches have been completed. Four of the five matches are either tied or within a single hole.

The semifinals, delayed by weather problems during the afternoon, will continue Monday morning followed by by the championship match.

Meanwhile, Stanford, which dominated the 54-hole, stroke-play section of the tournament, was tied with Florida State. The Seminoles have a 2-1 lead in matches completed, but Stanford has the lead in one of the two still underway, and another is tied.

UNC beat Clemson 3-2 in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Virginia defeated Louisville 3.5-1.5. Stanford triumphed over Duke 4-1 and Florida State knocked off Georgia Tech 3-2.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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