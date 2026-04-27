Tar Heels on verge of advancing to final of ACC Match Play

North Carolina is on the verge of advancing to the final round of the ACC Men’s Championship

The Tar Heels trailed Virginia 3-2 with a handful of holes left when play was suspended by darkness about 8 p.m. CDT Sunday at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club near Panama City, Florida. None of the matches have been completed. Four of the five matches are either tied or within a single hole.

The semifinals, delayed by weather problems during the afternoon, will continue Monday morning followed by by the championship match.

Meanwhile, Stanford, which dominated the 54-hole, stroke-play section of the tournament, was tied with Florida State. The Seminoles have a 2-1 lead in matches completed, but Stanford has the lead in one of the two still underway, and another is tied.

UNC beat Clemson 3-2 in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Virginia defeated Louisville 3.5-1.5. Stanford triumphed over Duke 4-1 and Florida State knocked off Georgia Tech 3-2.