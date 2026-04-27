Where I played this week: Lexington Golf Club

(This is the second of a new weekly feature on TriadGolf.com. Each weekend, editor/publisher John Brasier will share his experience that week playing at a Triad course open to the public.)

Lexington Golf Club isn’t the longest or most difficult golf course in the Triad. But it might be the most loved.

Built in 1938 by former Carolinas PGA president Dugan Aycock, the municipal course is the center of golf activity in Lexington and beyond. The property, part of a nice tree-filled neighborhood not far from the center of downtown Lexington, attracts not only players from Davidson County, but draws from as far away as Charlotte and Greensboro.

This past weekend, Lexington played host to a best-ball tournament. Later in the year, the calendar always includes the Davidson County Championship and the Barbecue Festival Tournament, which fills up far in advance.

Measuring only 6,116 yards from the tips, Lexington is deceptively challenging, but can be enjoyed by all levels of players. The hilly terrain (blind shots and fairways that seem generous, but often have sharp slopes heading toward woods) as well as challenging, undulating greens defend par against big hitters. Missed greens often leave difficult chips to putting surfaces perched atop a hill bank.

Shots rolling through the green on the par-3 16th face either a difficult chip or a penalty.

Not too long for beginners, Lexington is an ideal layout for low-handicap seniors and other good players who lack the distance to tackle 7,000 yards.

The course is typically kept in mint condition. The routing, fairways and greens complexes are championship caliber. Bring a range finder, marked sprinkler heads are hard to find.

It’s not always possible to get a morning weekday time or a weekend time at Lexington — and with good reason.

This was only my second round at Lexington, but I’ve covered some tournaments there. Playing April 25 in the midst of a drought, I found well-grassed Bermuda fairways — they should be dark green in a few weeks) with the ultradwarf Bermuda greens surfaces, new last year, smooth and in mint condition. If there was a rough spot on the course, it was covered by new sod brought in to fix it.

The course’s bunkers, often cut into mounds, were meticulously edged. Late on Saturday, I didn’t see a single footprint in the sand — as I mentioned earlier, the regulars love their course.

The cost for Saturday afternoon was $33, including cart. The early times on weekends are $41, including cart. Take $15 off if you choose to walk (several players do). Greens fees are $19 and $24 (add $15 for cart) on weekdays. The all-day senior rate, including cart on weekdays is $28.

Though an everyman’s facility, patrons often fill a separate room with chairs and a TV in the brick pro shop. The atmosphere is friendly, homey and clean, but non-pretentious. On my unannounced arrival, I found golf pro Dylan Dawson washing returned carts.

Soft drinks and sports drinks in 24-ounce bottles sell for $2.50. Needing a few balls, I paid $4 per ball ($48 per dozen) for three new Pro VIs with logos. That’s a good deal considering a dozen new Pro V1s retail for $58.

Playing as a single, my Saturday afternoon round, coming after the first round of the course’s Spring 2 Ball tournament, took only 3 hours, 15 minutes. There were players on the course, but the pace was comfortable. My timing was good. The threat of a storm teased throughout the back nine, perhaps speeding play and discouraging a few potential afternoon players.

The rolling terrain makes it important to land the ball in the correct portion of the fairways.

Playing the 5,661-yard white tees (I should have played blue), Lexington got the best of me. Though there was plenty of grass, the hard ground was difficult to navigate for a stranger. On the second hole, a 295-yard dogleg left with a creek in front of green, I hit a nice draw with a 4-iron that I watched roll all the way through the fairway into the creek.

It was that kind of day. I should have kept hitting irons off the tees, though my best drive made it to the front fringe on No. 13, a 316-yard hole. Some of the pin positions were especially tough, possibly due to the best-ball tournament.

My favorite holes were No. 9, a 393-yard uphill par-4 with the flag, but not the green visible on the approach; and Nos. 11 and 16, two downhill par-3s measuring 218 and 182 yards, respectively.

Driving home, rain started to fall. Maybe the fairways will be softer this week.

I’m telling myself that I caught Lexington on a tough day. At least, I hope I did. But I’m looking forward to returning with improved swing and course management. I can understand the love felt by the regulars.