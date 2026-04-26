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Tar Heels tie for third in ACC stroke play; Wake fails to make match play

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Niall Shiels Donegan led UNC to a tie for third place in the ACC Championship stroke play and a berth in the match-play bracket.

Wake Forest struggled in the final round Saturday and failed to make the match-play bracket at the ACC Men’s Championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club at Lake Powell, Florida.

Wake tied with Duke for the eighth and final match-play slot, but lost a playoff. Stanford finished 20-under-par 844 to win the stroke-play format, 16 strokes ahead of Virginia and 18 in front of North Carolina and Georgia Tech, teams that tied for third place.

Florida State, Clemson and Louisville earned the other match-play spots. Jakob Melin, who finished fifth in the medalist race, led Wake at 6-under, 10 shots better than Wake’s next-best score. Duke gained eight strokes on Wake in the final round.

Niall Shields Donegan led the Tar Heels at 3-under with Carson Bertagnole at 1-under. Evan Woosley-Reed shot 68 Saturday and led Wolfpack finishers at 2-over 218. N.C. State missed the match play playoff by four strokes.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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