UNC, Wake, State face final-day battle to make match play at ACC Championship

Stanford pulled away at the top of the leaderboard Friday after two rounds of stroke play at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Lake Powell, Florida.

But Saturday’s final round of stroke play sets up as a dogfight in the middle of the pack with eight teams within six shots in the battle for the final three of eight berths in the match play portion of the tournament.

At 23-under-par 553, Stanford leads Virgina by 16 strokes. North Carolina (5-under), Louisville (3-under) and Wake Forest (1-under) are the only other teams below par. Georgia Tech, Clemson, Southern Methodist and Florida State are tied at 1-over and N.C. State is 3-over.

Edan Cui of Stanford leads the individual race at 9-under, two ahead of SMU’s William Sides. Wake’s Jakob Melin, who shot 69 Friday, is tied for sixth at 5-under. Niall Sheils Donegan, shot 70 Friday to lead UNC at 3-under. Rylan Shim and Xander Goboy are at even-par for N.C. State.