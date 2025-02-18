Triad company running Raleigh club

A Triad golf company has taken over management of another course.

During a Triad Golf Podcast taped Monday from the Carolinas PGA Super Show, Rick Dail of Dail Golf announced that it has taken over management at Hedingham Golf Club in northeast Raleigh.

About 200 vendors filled the show room at Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Events Center in the first-day of the two-day show. The PGA Championship’s Wannamaker Trophy was also on display. The PGA Championship is scheduled for May at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Triad Golf Podcast hosts John Brasier and Jay Allred also interviewed CPGA executive director Jeff Abbot and Mike Long, the GM and PGA professional at The Valley in Burlington, for future podcasts/YouTube shows. Triad Podcast is available on Spotify and Apple networks and through links on TriadGolf.com, a revamped 24/7 website with Triad golf news, profiles, course and travel spotlights.

Hedingham is a semi-private facility with a 6,600-yard, par-72 layout designed by David Postlethwait in 1991.

Founded by Geoff Dail, a superintendent and former general manager at Forest Oaks Country Club, Dail Golf also has business arrangements with several clubs including Siler City Country Club, Oak Valley, Meadowlands, Caswell Pines, and two Virginia courses, Draper Valley and Holston Hills.

Dail Golf is also heavily involved in renovations. Past projects included the restoration of Tot Hill Farm in 2023. Current projects include bunker renovation at Sapona Golf Club in Lexington, Linville Land Harbour and a few in Florida.