Mathews shoots 68, ties for sixth to lead Wolfpack; Wake women finish strong

Nick Mathews had a big day Tuesday for N.C. State, firing rounds of 70 and 68 to finish at 5-under-par 211 in a tie for sixth place at the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Florida.

The Mebane golfer was five shots off the pace of winner Luke Clanton of Florida State, the world’s top-ranked amateur. The Seminoles won the team title at 26-under 838, nine shots ahead of second-place Alabama.

The field played 36 holes Tuesday due to a forecast for unfavorable weather on Wednesday. The Wolfpack finished seventh in a 12-field team of top programs, including Georgia Tech, UCLA, Clemson and Vanderbilt, who received a tie for fourth finish at 210 from Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris.

Anne-Sterre den Dune finished fifth at 2-under 214 to lead the Wake Forest women to a second-place finish at 9-over for 54 holes, three shots behind Florida State at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla. Macy Pate tied for 55th at 10-over.