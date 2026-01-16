Friday, January 16, 2026
Triad golfer tied for sixth at PGA Tour opener

A Triad resident is near the top of the leaderboard on the first day of the first 2026 PGA Tour event.

Alex Smalley, a former Duke golfer who makes his home in Greensboro and plays out of Sedgefield, shot 6-under-par 64 Thursday at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

The 29-year-old Smalley made eight birdies and two bogeys to tie for sixth, two shots behind the leaders, defending champion Nick Taylor and Kevin Roy.

After shooting 32 on the front, Smalley reached 6-under with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. He bogeyed 17, but rebounded with a birdie at the par-5 18th hole.

