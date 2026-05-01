Triad players top leaderboard at PGA Tour Doral tournament

The Triad boasted two names at the top of the leaderboard with Jordan Spieth on Thursday after the first round of the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship at Doral’s Blue Monster.

Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest standout, shot 64 on the Blue Monster to take a one-stroke lead over Alex Smalley, a Duke graduate who lives in Jamestown and plays out of Sedgefield Country Club. Spieth is tied with Smalley, who tied for second playing with Hayden Springer at the Zurich Classic.

Several of the Tour’s elite in are in the field in South Florida for the $20-million Signature event.