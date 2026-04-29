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UNC, N.C. State, High Point will play at Finley; Wake sent to Tallahassee

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Morgan Ketchum and Wake Forest will play in the Tallahassee Regional.

North Carolina women’s golf programs were given their assignments Tuesday for the six NCAA regionals on May 11-13.

UNC, N.C. State and High Point will play at Finley Golf Club in Chapel Hill, where the Tar Heels are the No. 2 seed behind Texas. Wake Forest will serve as No. 2 seed behind Florida State at Tallahassee. Duke is the No. 2 seed at the University of Michigan.

The top five teams in each of the 12-team regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship May 22-27 at Omni LaCosta Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Zoe Duval of Appalachian State, Victoria Levy of UNC Wilmington and Carolina Patterson of UNC Asheville were among the six individuals selected to play at Finley. Virginia Tech, with Mebane’s Emily Mathews, and Western Kentucky, with Greensboro freshman Leah Edwards, will play at the University of Louisville.


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