UNC’s David Ford wins in Florida

David Ford of North Carolina, the nation’s top-ranked men’s college golfer, won his fifth individual title at the school, but the Tar Heels and Wake Forest had disappointing finishes in this week’s Valspar Collegiate Invitational at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.

The Tar Heels finished 11th at 6-under-par 846 for 54 holes in the 17-team field while the Demon Deacons placed 15th at 862 — 46 strokes behind team champion Texas’s 816 score. Arizona State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn and Duke rounded out the top six teams.

Ford’s two-stroke victory included rounds 69, 63 and 64 for 18-under 195. Scotty Kennon led Wake golfers with a tie for 25th at 210.