Myrtle Beach muni will close for summer to make changes

Visiting golfers won’t be playing Myrtle Beach’s municipal course this summer.

As Myrtle Beach’s On The Green Magazine reports, Whispering Pines, the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base course, will close May 23 to regrass greens, fairways and tees.

The course is expected to reopen Sept. 1 (OK, summer officially lasts another three weeks, but the kids are back in school).

On The Green reports that the greens will be Sunday Ultradwarf Bermuda with Bimini Bermuda on the tees and fairways. Grown in Camden, South Carolina, Bimini is considered by some to be more tolerant and durable than the 419 Bermuda on most Myrtle Beach-area fairways.

Other work slated for the closure are the removal of a few hundred trees to provide better light and air flow around the greens and the continuation of bunker renovations. The course already completed recent irrigation improvements.

The City of Myrtle Beach has approved $1.5 million for the changes.

Whispering Pines’ initial nine was built in 1962 by military personnel. The second nine was added in 1986, creating the 6,800-yard course next to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Peak morning tee times for weekdays and weekend days in the next week were priced in the low $60s on the course’s website, placing the course among the least expensive in the Myrtle Beach market.