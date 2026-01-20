Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Upscale Triad course goes private

By John Brasier
A longtime, semi-private Triad golf course has gone private, effective the beginning of the year.

Tillery Tradition (pictured above), located near Mount Gilead in Montgomery County, made the change after operating accepting limited public play since opening in 2025.

Brandon Turner, Tillery’s director of golf, said the change had been the goal of local ownership, which took over in 2021.

Located next to Lake Tillery, the course traverses undulating terrain on the western edge of the Uwharrie Mountains. Generous spacing and tree-lined fairways provide a tranquil setting.

The conversion to private status may be a product of migration from Charlotte, just over 50 miles away. Old North State Club is only 10 minutes away by boat — the Pee Dee River connects Lake Tillery to Badin Lake.

“All the suburbs of Charlotte are coming this way,” Turner said. “We’ve got new subdivisions under construction. The area is definitely blowing up.”

Turner said membership applications are available. Designed by Carl Holston, the course measures 6,750 yards with a 71.3 rating and a 135 slope from the longest of four tees.

john@triadgolf.com

