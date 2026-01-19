Smalley drops at Sony Open despite steady final round

Alex Smalley shot even-par 70 in Sunday’s final round, but fell 20 spots into a tie for 40th at the Sony Open.

The former Duke standout, a member at Sedgefield Country Club, finished the tournament at 5-under 275. Smalley, who opened the tournament Thursday with 64 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu to tie for sixth, made two birdies and two bogeys Sunday afternoon.

The course, which yielded an average score over-par on a windy Saturday, played more than two strokes under par for the final round.

Chris Gotterup shot 64 Sunday to win with 264.