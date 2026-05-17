Smalley finishes strong, but falls short at PGA Championship

Alex Smalley couldn’t hold on Sunday at the PGA Championship.

The Sedgefield Country Club member, the 54-hole leader at Aronimink, struggled early in Sunday’s final round then rebounded to shoot even-par 70 and finish in a tie for second place with Jon Rahm at 6-under 274, three shots behind winner Aaron Rai.

The 31-year-old Rai, closed with 65, including 31 on the back nine. An English citizen of Indian descent, Rai had only one previous PGA Tour title — in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro in 2024.

Smalley, with the top 4 finish (including ties), earned a first invitation to the Masters.

The 29-year-old former Duke golfer, yet to win on the PGA Tour, didn’t fold. After falling out of the lead after four poor shots led to double-bogey on the par-4 sixth hole and a bogey followed at 8, Smalley regrouped for an admirable finish. Until the double-bogey, Smalley had held on thanks to clutch putting, including a 26-foot par save at No. 3.

As he did on Saturday, Smalley battled back after the early problems. He birdied 9, then missed a 15-footer for another at No. 10. Smalley gave himself other good birdie opportunities that he failed to convert at 13 and 14. Then he eagled 16 and finished with a three-putt bogey at 17 and a birdie at 18.

Alex Smalley’s top 4 finish earned him an invitation to the 2027 Masters.

“He (Smalley) stood pretty tall,” CBS broadcaster Frank Nobilo, who had top 10 finishes in each of the four majors, said on the telecast.

“A huge leap for him in his career,” said Jim Nantz, the network’s lead broadcaster.

Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas and Matti Schmid tied for fourth at 275.

On a day that began with two dozen players, including several of the world’s top players, within a few shots of the lead, nobody broke free until late in the round.

Rahm, Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith made early birdies, but failed to string any together.

Instead, it was Rai, who eagled the par-5 ninth to pull even with Schmid at 6-under, then soared ahead.

Wake Forest graduate Cameron Young, in contention after shooting 67 Friday, shot 70 and finished even-par.

Thomas, who posted 65 before Smalley completed the front nine, set the standard at 5-under 275 and watched as the players atop the packed leaderboard dropped strokes on the back nine.

Hard, fast greens on the Donald Ross design forced players to putt conservatively, often leaving putts a few feet short of the hole. Throughout the weekend, top players complained that the tough setup prevented anyone from separating from the field.

Only Rai proved up to the test on the back nine. After making eagle at No. 9, he birdied 11, 13 and 17, where he rolled in a clinching 68-foot putt.

After a Schmid bogey, Rai took a two-shot lead at 7-under, following an outstanding bunker shot with a short birdie putt at 13, a drivable par-4.

Smith fell out of contention when he missed a birdie putt at 18 to finish 4-under. McIlroy was out after failing to make birdie at the par-5 16th. Then Rai added a two-putt birdie at 16.

Rahm, who might have won some bragging rights — and personal negotating rights — for the flailing LIV, failed to make a birdie on the back side until 16.