Where I played this week: TPC Myrtle Beach

For some of us, it seems the only way to find time to play golf, is to leave town. Otherwise, you’re chained to your responsibilities, family, work … whatever.

I had a chance to play over the weekend, which means I took a trip. Went to Myrtle Beach, where I lived for almost a decade. But I guess I forgot about all the weekend beach traffic during the summer.

I played (poorly) three times in three days. But let me tell you about TPC Myrtle Beach, the first leg of my misadventure. I’ll follow up later in the week with a report about the newly rejuvenated King’s North at Myrtle Beach National.

TPC Myrtle Beach is one of the Grand Strand courses I’ve known since it opened. Tom Fazio was brought in to design a course that could host the Senior Tour (Champions Tour) Championship. Lanny Wadkins was the Tour pro advisor.

It’s a very nice facility. There’s a nice spacious clubhouse, good practice facilities. The furnishings are a step above what you get at most Myrtle Beach courses. TPC Myrtle Beach is home to the Dustin Johnson Golf School. Johnson played at nearby Coastal Carolina University.

The golf course is outstanding as well with many of the attractive contours, bunkers and hazards you would expect on a Fazio design. The only limit is the topography. The site relatively flat and miles from the ocean. There are some wetlands and thick pine tree forests. But the canvas is nothing like the one Fazio was given at Wade Hampton. Or the budget he was given at Shadow Creek.

I’ve played all but a few of the courses from Southport to Georgetown, South Carolina, including all of the “elite” public and private courses on the Grand Strand. TPC is definitely in that group. And it’s priced accordingly. In early August, rack rate prices ranged from $97 on weekday afternoons to as much as $155 for early mornings.

Several water hazards must be navigated at TPC Myrtle Beach, including a precise approach to go for this pin at the par-4 10th hole.

Fazio created a comfortable layout. Though framed by trees, the fairways are ample. But if you struggle off the tee, you’ll have to be adept at punching out from sandy soil between pines. The good news — you’ll probably find your ball.

Measuring 6,950 yards from the tips with a rating of 74.2 and a slope of 146, TPC Myrtle Beach requires solid shotmaking and a deft touch around the greens. The course also offers four other five sets of tees, playing about 6,600, 6,200, 5,500 and 5,100 yards.

The par-3s and the finishing hole are most memorable. There’s a good mix of long and short par-4s. The course begins with a short par-4 and a short par-5 before the challenges increase.

Three of the par-3s require carries over water. At No. 17, the signature hole, a tiered green sits on a peninsula, making for a beautiful and challenging approach. A bunker covers the only available bailout to the left.

The finishing hole, a 538-yard par-5, requires three good shots. A large lake, reachable off the tee for the longest hitters, extends down the entire left side, including the green. A small stream runs down most of the right side.

The cart path stretches right of the hole, with small walking bridges allowing players to access the fairway. Though the lake is the primary concern on the second and third shots, four bunkers come into play on the right.

From clubhouse to practice facilities to golf course, TPC Myrtle Beach provides a top-quality experience. I was glad I managed to find a weekend to leave town.