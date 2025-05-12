Young ties for seventh at Truist; Fox wins in MB after leaders meet Waterloo at infamous par-5 hole

Former Wake Forest golfer Cameron Young tied for seventh Sunday at the $20-million Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club after shooting 66 to finish at 10-under-par 270, six strokes behind winner Sepp Straka. Will Zalatoris, another Wake product, tied for 54th at 280.

The PGA Tour event was moved this year from normal host Quail Hollow in Charlotte, which will be the site of this week’s PGA Championship.

At the PGA Tour’s $4-million Myrtle Beach Classic, New Zealander Ryan Fox won a three-way playoff over Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club with a chip-in birdie on No. 18, the first playoff hole, after they tied at 15-under 269.

Fox came from behind after Higgs and Hughes both bogeyed the par-5 13th, the infamous “Waterloo” par-5 that bends right around Lake Singleton, and struggled down the stretch.

A tough hole requiring three solid shots for average golfers, No. 13 is typically considered a birdie opportunity for pros. Going for the green, Hughes hit his second shot into the lake and Hughes hit a poor approach and three-putted.

Bill Haas, the former Wake player who won the 2011 FedExCup, shot his second straight 74 Sunday to finish 66th at 287.